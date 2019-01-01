Avengers: Endgame becomes second biggest movie of all time

Avengers: Endgame has continued to smash box office records worldwide by overtaking Titanic to become the second highest-grossing movie in cinema history.

The all-star superhero blockbuster, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, cracked the $2 billion milestone on Saturday (04May19), and continued to sail past James Cameron's 1997 disaster epic by the end of the weekend, beating Titanic's $2.187 billion gross by $1.2 million (£912,500).

Director Cameron still holds the top spot on the all-time list with Avatar's $2.78 billion, but Endgame is widely expected to crush that figure in the near future.

The massive global take not only makes Endgame the fifth film ever to hit $2 billion - it's also achieved the feat in the shortest amount of time with 11 days, compared to Avatar's 47 days back in 2009.

The popularity of the Marvel movie easily helped it hold on to the number one spot on the North American box office chart, generating another $145 million (£110.2 million) in its second weekend on release.

Psychological thriller The Intruder, starring Dennis Quaid, claims a distant second place with an $11 million (£8.4 million) debut, while Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen's romantic comedy, Long Shot, lands at three with a $10 million (£7.6 million) opening.

The animated UglyDolls, which features the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Nick Jonas, fell short of expectations with an $8.5 million (£6.5 million) launch, while Brie Larson's Captain Marvel climbed to fifth place with an extra $4.3 million (£3.3 million) in its ninth weekend in theatres, likely given a boost by her character's involvement in Endgame.