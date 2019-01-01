Brett Ratner hints at Post Malone involvement on Rush Hour 4 soundtrack

Filmmaker Brett Ratner appears to have recruited rapper Post Malone to start work on the soundtrack to a proposed Rush Hour 4.

Despite one of the movie's original stars, Jackie Chan, recently shooting down rumours suggesting a fourth movie of the hit action comedy franchise was in the works, Ratner seemingly announced that not only is the project happening, but suggested he's already working on the music.

Posting a screenshot of what appeared to be a FaceTime session with Malone on Instagram, the director simply captioned the snap with the hashtags, "#Soundtrack #RushHour4".

The Rockstar hitmaker has yet to comment on the report.

Last month (Apr19), original series star Chris Tucker sparked speculation he was reuniting with Chan on the big screen after he shared a picture of the pair holding up four fingers on Instagram, appearing to signal a return to the franchise, 12 years after they teamed up for 2007's Rush Hour 3.

However, a representative for martial arts legend Chan quickly dismissed the notion, insisting there were no current plans to move forward with another Rush Hour installment, in which he and Tucker portrayed police detectives forced to work together to solve a series of international crimes.

Only 18 months ago, the Hong Kong superstar, 65, told Los Angeles radio station Power 106 that the project was finally taking shape after multiple story rewrites, saying: "For the last seven years, we've been turning down the script, turning down the script. Yesterday, we just agreed."

Ratner directed all of the Rush Hour films to date, but his reputation took a big hit with the rise of the #MeToo movement in 2017, when he was accused of sexual misconduct by a group of women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge.

Five months after the expose hit headlines, studio bosses at Warner Bros. announced they were cutting ties with Ratner and his RatPac-Dune Entertainment production firm.