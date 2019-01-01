Teresa Palmer's husband raves about new mum

New mum Teresa Palmer is the perfect earth mother, according to her husband, writer/director Mark Webber.

The filmmaker and homeless rights activist has been promoting his new movie, The Place of No Words, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, while his actress wife is at home in Australia with their newborn, Poet, and he insists she's an amazing mum.

"I've gotta give all the credit to my wife," he gushes to WENN. "She's come up with all of our kids' names. Bless her heart she's with Po back in Australia, who was born two weeks ago.

"Teresa is really a super mum. She's absolutely amazing and I'm in awe of her energy. She's an earth mother and she always wanted to be a mum and that's what she's always wanted to do in life. I'm beyond obsessed with my little girl."

Webber admits he's been shopping up a storm for his kids in New York, adding, "I like to dress my kids and shop. My son, Bodhi, has the most eclectic style. We live in this day and age, where we're colour and gender fluid. What is pink and what is blue? Bodhi just brings it all the time that we have amassed this collection (of clothes).

"All I want to do while I'm here in New York is buy her stuff to wear (sic)."

Bodhi, who stars in dad's new movie, is often mistaken for a girl, but the five year old doesn't care: "He gets that a bunch but I'll tell you the sweetest story about that - he's been living in this beautiful world, where children don't care if you're a boy or girl or black or white. Bodhi sees the world as just people.

"He got so used to being called a girl, because he's so pretty. But he just says, 'I'm a boy, but it's OK'. It wasn't until he got in school and someone made fun of him. It confused him and he told Teresa, 'Why would being called a girl be a bad thing?' He didn't even look at it like an insult... But now he gets a little irritated, like, 'I'm a boy!'"

Palmer and Webber, who wed in 2013, are also parents to a two-year-old son named Forest, while the filmmaker shares another boy, 10-year-old Isaac, with his actress ex, Frankie Shaw.