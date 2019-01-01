NEWS Amy Schumer expecting a son Newsdesk Share with :







Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer are expecting a baby boy.



The I Feel Pretty star announced the gender of her unborn child in a lengthy post on Instagram on Saturday (04May19) in which she slammed fast food chain Wendy's.



Referring to Chance the Rapper's recent campaign to bring back the restaurant's spicy nuggets, Amy wrote: "Hey! We love @chancetherapper and hate to be the ones to tell him that Wendys is the only fast food chain refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields. This is true. Please read that sentence again. Message for the people in charge: Instead of spicy nuggets, we want food that is harvested with dignity NOT violence. Please join the @fairfoodprogram and #BoycottWendys link in my bio of how you can help."



Concluding her post, Amy told fans: "Also we are having a boy."



Accompanying the message, the 37-year-old actress shared a picture of herself and Chris sitting in their paediatrician’s waiting room, which was full of children’s toys.



The gender reveal came just two days after Amy poked fun at her long pregnancy, sharing a snap of herself baring her huge baby bump while wearing a top which read "I Hate Mondays".



Alongside the snap, which showed a sonogram in the background and Chris sitting and looking at his phone, Amy wrote: "Oh yeah does it feel to everyone like I’ve been pregnant for a long time? It must be getting annoying to you all that I’m still pregnant. Well imagine how I feel mother f**ker!!!!!!”



Amy announced that she and Chris were expecting their first child back in October (18).