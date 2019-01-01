Halle Berry’s pride at nailing John Wick 3 fight scene

Halle Berry felt "so much pride" after she and Keanu Reeves nailed a tricky fight sequence for John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

The third instalment of the action franchise picks up right where the second left off, with Reeves' retired assassin John Wick trying to escape New York after having a global bounty of $14 million placed on his head for killing his nemesis inside the Continental hotel.

Berry is a new addition to the cast as a dog-loving hired assassin and Wick's close friend Sofia, and she spent months training to hold her own besides Reeves.

"We had a scene where we're on a rug and we had to take down like 12, 14, 15 some-odd guys together on a rug and I thought, 'Hmm, how is this going to work? How are we not going to knock each other out and throw our guys? This isn't going to happen,'" she recalled to Entertainment Tonight. "And then I remember when we did it I felt so much pride.

"I felt like, 'Holy s**t, I just did a movie with Keanu on a rug and we did this s**t!' I was so amped. That was the moment that it hit me that I was working with Keanu and I was a part of this franchise that I had loved so long."

In addition to spending five days a week training for six months to learn martial arts, the Oscar winner also had to train with her canine co-stars.

"I worked with these dogs a lot so they could get to know me and I could get to know them," she explained. "And I could command them on the day and wrangle them a little bit if things went crazy."

The 52-year-old recently revealed that she broke three ribs rehearsing for the stunts, but she considers the injury "a badge of honour".

John Wick 3, also starring Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane and Reeves’ old Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne, hits cinemas from 15 May (19).