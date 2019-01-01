NEWS Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, goes into labour Newsdesk Share with :







The Duchess of Sussex is in labour with her first child.



Former actress Meghan, who is married to Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, went into labour in the early hours of Monday morning (06May19), Buckingham Palace has announced. It's believed she was a week past her due date, which is thought to have been 28 April.



Sources have revealed that the Duchess is now in a hospital in London, despite initial reports she was hoping for a home birth at the couple's residence of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.



Harry and Meghan confirmed they were expecting back in October. The 37-year-old has kept up with public events throughout her pregnancy, though cut back on some scheduled appearances while in Australia for the Invictus Games that month, as she was suffering from jetlag and exhaustion.



Last month, the couple also shared that they would not immediately announce the birth of their baby, in order to avoid the media circus surrounding the arrival of Harry’s older brother Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge’s three children.



"Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,” a spokesperson commented. "The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."



Harry, 34, and former Suits actress Meghan began dating in June 2016 and wed in a star-studded ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018.