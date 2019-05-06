Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcome a son

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has given birth to a baby boy - her first child with husband Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

The happy news was announced by the new parents on Monday (06May19) on their @SussexRoyal Instagram page, which shared a picture reading "It's a boy", alongside the words: "Their royal highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to announce the birth of their child". The picture was captioned: "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz."

Talking to reporters, Harry, who was by his wife's side throughout the labour and birth, gushed: "I am very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well.

"It's been the most amazing experience I could ever imagine."

The baby's name will be announced in due course. It's understood the couple didn't find out the gender of the baby before the birth.

The boy will be seventh in line to the British throne, and has made history by becoming the first biracial child in the British royal family.

Harry and Meghan confirmed they were expecting back in October. The 37-year-old has kept up with public events throughout her pregnancy, though cut back on some scheduled appearances while in Australia for the Invictus Games that month, as she was suffering from jetlag and exhaustion.

Harry, 34, and former Suits actress Meghan began dating in June 2016 and wed in a star-studded ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018.