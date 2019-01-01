Queen Elizabeth 'delighted' about new great-grandson

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has offered her congratulations after her grandson Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, became a first-time father on Monday (06May19).

Harry's wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to a baby boy on Monday morning, and the news was announced on the @SussexRoyal Instagram page.

Harry also confirmed the baby news, adding: "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But, we’re both absolutely thrilled. And so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing."

Following the announcement, the royal family issued a statement which read: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"The Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage."

The statement also suggests Meghan may have given birth at home.

Fans are now desperate for the baby name reveal, but they may have a while to wait, as Harry also told reporters that he and his spouse have yet to settle on details like that.

"The baby’s a little bit overdue so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about (names). That’s the next bit,” he told reporters about choosing the name.

As for when the couple will introduce their son to the world, Harry added: "For us, I think we’ll be seeing you guys in probably in two days time, as planned, as a family... so everyone can see the baby."

Meanwhile, the new mum's estranged father, Thomas Markle, has released a statement following news of the birth of his new grandson.

It reads: "I'm delighted to hear that mother and child are doing well. I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honor.

"God bless the child and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and God save the Queen."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting in October (18), five months after the royal pair wed in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, England.