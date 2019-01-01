Jennifer Aniston has no time for dating

Jennifer Aniston has "zero time" to date following her marriage separation from Justin Theroux last year (18).

The Friends star parted ways with Zoolander actor Justin in February, 2018, after two-and-a-half years as husband and wife, and in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, Jennifer admits romance has temporarily taken a back seat to her career, as she has been busy working on her upcoming TV project, comedy-drama series The Morning Show.

Asked if she has tried online dating, she replies, "Am I on OkCupid (dating site)? No. I have zero time, to be honest. My focus has been on the show, so dating has not been one of my first priorities."

That doesn't mean the actress isn't interested in finding love again, although she will be leaving things up to destiny.

"I feel like whatever (romance) looks like, it will present itself, and it's not about seeking it out, you know?" Jennifer shares.

"When it comes knocking, it's going to be welcomed. I'm not like, 'No, I'm done with that. That's never going to happen again.'

"My time on this planet has been about... It hasn't looked a certain way. It's my way; it's what I've been given this round. But I would say I don't find any of my past has given me a reason to harden up and create a shell or a wall of, 'No more, that's it, I'm closed.'"

Jennifer, who was previously also married to Brad Pitt, believes people are supposed to have multiple special partners in their lives: "I think we have many soul mates," she explains. "I don't think there's one and one only. I think we have soul clusters.

"I've had some of my friends for 35 years. I think we've all made some sort of unconscious agreement. It's like when certain groups of people meet, they form a little soul cluster - a sort of common group of souls who have been put together."

The beauty, who turned 50 in February (19), also uses the June cover interview to show off her toned physique, posing topless in a pair of leather hotpants and heels for one sultry black-and-white photo, in which she preserves her modesty by holding one arm across her bare chest.

And the actress had no qualms about stripping off for the sexy shoot: "It felt completely normal," she says. "I think our bodies are beautiful, and I think celebrating them and being comfortable in them - no matter what age you are - is important. There shouldn't be any kind of shame or discomfort around it."