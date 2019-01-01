Taraji P. Henson cancels Met Gala plans to attend John Singleton's funeral

Taraji P. Henson pulled out of plans to attend the Met Gala in New York City on Monday evening (06May19) to attend the funeral of her frequent collaborator, John Singleton.

The actress had been due to take in fashion's big night with designer Vera Wang, who had reportedly created a stunning gown for the Empire star to wear, but she had to cancel at late notice after Singleton's family members announced plans to lay the filmmaker to rest on the same day.

"They had an epic look planned," a source tells the New York Post's Page Six about Wang and Henson's latest red carpet creation.

However, Wang, who also dressed the Oscar nominee for the Golden Globe Awards in January (19), was fully understanding of Henson's decision: "She had Vera's full support and blessing," the insider adds.

The private memorial service took place at Angelus Funeral Home in Los Angeles, where mourners also included Ice Cube, Ludacris, and Henson's Baby Boy co-star, Tyrese Gibson.

Henson had been open about her grief in the wake of Singleton's passing in late April (19), revealing she was in floods of tears after hearing of the writer/director's loss.

"My heart is broken!!! I am at a loss for words. Can't stop crying," she shared on Instagram hours after the news broke, alongside a slideshow of images of herself and Singleton over the years.

"I WILL MISS YOU MY DEAR FRIEND JOHN SINGLETON!!!" she continued. "You gave me my first big break in #BabyBoy and again in #HustleandFlow you believed in me when Hollywood did not get me at all!!!"

They had also been due to reteam onscreen once again for a film about slain 1950s teen Emmett Till.

Although Henson will not be among the guests at the high-profile Met Gala, the event won't be short of celebrities - Vogue U.S. editor and event organiser Anna Wintour will be joined by co-chairs Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams, and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, while Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Mindy Kaling, Chloe Grace Moretz, Bella Hadid, and Justin Bieber's wife, model Hailey Bieber, are all set to attend.

The theme for this year's (19) Metropolitan Museum of Art bash is Camp: Notes on Fashion, based on Susan Sontag's 1964 essay, Notes on Camp.