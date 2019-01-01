Emma Roberts on Evan Peters split: 'Ending anything is hard'

Actress Emma Roberts is working on finding a happy medium after experiencing personal highs and lows in the public eye following her split from fiance Evan Peters.

The former American Horror Story co-stars called off their engagement for good in March (19), having been together, on and off, since 2012. Evan proposed in December, 2013.

Emma admits it was tough coming to terms with the end of her relationship with Evan.

"I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard," she shares in a new interview with Cosmopolitan magazine.

"Losing something is hard. And the only thing I can say for that is... I'm realising that life is highs and lows. I'm trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle."

Julia Roberts' niece continues, "When you're low, you think it's never going to end. When you're high, you're so scared of it ending. And I've lived in both of those places for too long."

The 28 year old is also learning to accept that every aspect of her private life will be played out in the press.

"It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience," Emma explains. "Growing up is hard.

"Sometimes it makes me sad that I can't have a private moment. Because of Twitter and Instagram, there's a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you're doing, and no one knows the real story. That's hard... I know what's true, and I know what happened in my own life, and so do the people that love me and who I love."

Emma has since moved on from her broken engagement, and has been linked to actor Garrett Hedlund after they were spotted holding hands during a recent outing in Los Angeles.