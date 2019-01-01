Hellraiser remake set to scare up a new generation of horror fans

Low-budget horror hit Hellraiser is set up scare up a new generation of fans thanks to studio bosses at Spyglass Media Group.

They have fast-tracked a revamp of Clive Barker’s 1987 classic and David S. Goyer has been recruited to produce and write.

The original Hellraiser, which introduced the world to terrifying characters like Pinhead and Frank the Monster, spawned 10 films. It was based on Barker’s novella The Hellbound Heart about a man facing his late brother's sadomasochistic demons.

Gary Barber, the chairman and chief executive officer of Spyglass, made the movie announcement to Deadline on Monday (06May19), stating: "Clive and I go back more than 30 years together.

"For generations, his brilliantly twisted and imaginative Hellraiser haunted the minds of moviegoers with its searing imagery of Pinhead. David is the perfect storyteller to continue Clive’s vision for a new theatrical version of Hellraiser."

Goyer, who co-wrote Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, adds, "I've been a fan of Clive’s work since the original Books of Blood paperbacks and The Hellbound Heart novella. Having the chance to reimagine Pinhead and the Cenobites for a new audience is a nightmare come true. Gary is a true fan as well and we’re committed to making something dark and visceral."

The Hellraiser series has included the films Inferno, Hellseeker, Bloodline, and Revelations. The last film in the franchise was last year's (18) video release, Hellraiser: Judgment.

The 1987 film featured largely unknown actors, like Andrew Robinson, Clare Higgins, Ashley Laurence, Sean Chapman, and Oliver Smith.