Tiffany Haddish: 'Girls Trip sequel has stalled'

The development of the Girls Trip sequel has hit a road bump and stalled, according to the movie's breakout star Tiffany Haddish.

The actress landed her big break in the 2017 comedy, in which she starred alongside Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Regina Hall as four lifelong friends who reunite for a wild vacation in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The movie, penned by Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver, was a big box office hit, grossing $140 million (£107 million) worldwide, while it also made history as the first film written by an African-American woman to cross the $100 million (£76.4 million) mark.

The co-stars all expressed a desire to reunite for a follow-up in the wake of the project's commercial success, but during a recent appearance at the Natural Resources Defense Council's Night of Comedy in New York City, Tiffany suggested studio officials at Universal Pictures had put the proposed sequel on ice.

After one audience member shouted out a question about the anticipated release, Tiffany explained, "I wish there was (a sequel), I hope there is. I have been petitioning for it."

She went on to claim, "I've even written a script for it. Me and the girls (co-stars) punched it up and made it good. They (studio bosses) don't want it. We understood how much money could be made, and they don't want to pay it. So I doubt it."

However, a representative for Tiffany has since insisted she was just joking about gathering her co-stars to complete the script: "She was totally joking," her publicist tells the New York Post's Page Six.

"While she would love to make that movie one day, she has not written or participated in writing any script, so there was nothing for the studio to pass on. I can't stress enough that she was kidding."

Meanwhile, a studio spokesperson has played down any tension between Haddish and company officials.

"Tiffany is a singular talent, and Universal continues to have a dynamic and successful relationship with her," the representative states. "We look forward to collaborating with her on future projects."

The comedienne's comments emerge shortly after Latifah insisted the actresses were all still game for another Girls Trip - they just needed a finished screenplay.

"We are all in for Girls Trip 2. We're just waiting for a script to be honest," she recently told People magazine.

"Tiffany called me like two weeks ago like, 'I know me, and you and Jada and Regina get in the room, we can write this script (sic).'"