Simon Pegg took recording studio lessons from schizophrenic producer he portrays

Hot Fuzz star Simon Pegg's new movie character was inspired by a real-life music producer battling schizophrenia.

The Brit actually worked with the guy his Theo Ross is based on, so he could look like he knew his way around a recording studio in Lost Transmission.

"The story was inspired by some events that I went through with a friend of mine who is a music producer," writer/director Katharine O'Brien tells WENN.

"It was a similar situation, where he went off his medication for schizophrenia and there was a group of us that was trying to get him help... He was very enthusiastic about telling his story about it and he consulted very early stages of the script.

"We really wanted to make sure that we were portraying the intricacies of his delusions really accurately. It's been a really therapeutic experience for us and for him to own his truth and opening up the conversation about it. It was a deeply personal experience between my friend and myself and now we're taking it to larger audiences.

"My friend is doing well I'm happy to report."

And she was thrilled that he and Pegg got along: "Simon met with him and he taught Simon how to use the mixing console that he uses in the film," Katharine says.

"Simon had never known much about schizophrenia and he was curious to learn about it. He is truly one of the kindest and funniest actors in the business.

"The hardest thing was we had to wait for Simon's schedule to become available after he was done shooting Mission: Impossible. I just knew he was the right person for this role... I was willing to wait for that to happen."

And O'Brien was thrilled when Temple signed on for the film: "Juno is an incredibly warm and caring person, which is what I was looking for in the role," the filmmaker explains. "She understood music because she came from a musical family. Her father is Julien Temple, who used to work with the Sex Pistols, and Joe Strummer, one of the guys from The Clash, was her godfather."