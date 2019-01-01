NEWS Michelle Pfeiffer jokes about big bet on George Clooney's birthday Newsdesk Share with :







Michelle Pfeiffer wished George Clooney a happy birthday on Monday (06May19) by jokingly asking to collect on their $100,000 (£76,000) bet after he previously vowed he would never marry again.



The actor famously bet his One Fine Day co-star $100 (£76) that he would remain a bachelor forever, after his first marriage to Talia Balsam ended in divorce in 1993.



George was so against the idea of walking down the aisle again, Michelle revealed in 2007 that he had bumped the sum up to $100,000.



"I bet him he would get married and he keeps inflating the bet, from $100 to $100,000," she told British TV host Jonathan Ross 12 years ago. "I still think he will, he's a handsome devil."



Michelle's hunch was right as George soon met and fell in love with British human rights attorney Amal in 2013. He proposed in April, 2014 and they became husband and wife in Italy that September.



As George turned 58 on Monday, Michelle took to Instagram to share a photo of the happy couple from its big day, and then took the opportunity to poke fun at their pricey bet.



"Happy Birthday, George!" she captioned the snap. "BTW (by the way), don't we have a long, overdue bet to settle? And a long, overdue congratulations from me!"



George, who welcomed twins Ella and Alexander with Amal in June, 2017, has yet to respond to the actress' playful remark, but he is known for his generosity, and back in 2013, even gifted 14 of his closest friends $1 million (£763,700) each in cash.



His best friend, Rande Gerber, shared the news of the elaborate gift during an episode of MSNBC's Headliners show in late 2017.