George Clooney celebrating Brunei's reversal on death sentence for gay men and women

George Clooney was celebrating more than his birthday on Monday (06May19) after learning the Sultan of Brunei’s had backed down on his decision to impose the death penalty on his countrymen and women caught having gay sex.



Clooney launched a campaign urging fans to boycott the Sultan's luxury hotels around the world earlier this spring (19), as part of a protest against the harsh new anti-gay laws - and it appears Brunei's leader took note.



Following news of the royal's reversal, birthday boy George released a statement, which read: "This is a huge step forward after a giant leap backwards.



"It promises that the citizens of Brunei won’t be executed for being gay. It also sends a very crucial message to countries like Indonesia and Malaysia that there is a cost for enacting these laws. And the cost isn’t folks boycotting their hotels. The cost is that corporations and big banks won’t do business with you.



"The financial institutions stepping up had a huge impact. Having said that, the law to stone their citizens is still in place. Meaning that as soon as the pressure dies down they could simply start the process of carrying out executions. So, in reference to the boycott, everyone should do what they feel is correct. For my family and me we simply can’t walk away until this draconian law is no longer on the books."



Clooney was joined by Elton John, Ellen DeGeneres and bosses at corporations like JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank in calling for a boycott of the nine luxury hotels the Sultan owns around the world after he announced new punishments against the LGBTQ community in his homeland.



In an essay for Deadline, Clooney wrote: "The 5th richest country in the world would take a young woman who is found to be gay, bury her up to her neck and have 25 men throw stones at her head until she is dead..."