Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes make their debut as a couple at the Met Gala

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes confirmed their couple status for the first time by happily posing for pictures together at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2019 Costume Institute Gala on Monday night (06May19).

The Ray actor and former Dawson's Creek star posed for photographers inside the star-studded event looking close with their arms around one another.

It's the first time the pair has publicly acknowledged their private romance, which is believed to have begun in 2013.

Katie looked elegant in a custom Zac Posen tulle gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewellery for the occasion, while Oscar winner Jamie wore a black suit with a skinny tie, sequin panther pin and purple shoes, subtly complementing Holmes' dress in the process.

Their date night came after a source told People that Jamie, 51, and the 40-year-old actress try to make time for each other as much as possible.

“When they can spend time together, they do. When they’re busy and they can’t, they don’t. They are two adults who enjoy each other’s company and have for a long time,” the insider explained.

The pair have been a bit more public with their relationship in recent months, and ended 2018 with a yacht outing in Miami. And, earlier in the month, they were spotted together in New York as they celebrated Katie's 40th birthday alongside her mum, Kathleen.

"Their relationship seems so much more serious this year,” a source told People. “Katie and Jamie keep having public dates, and although they try to not be photographed together, they are clearly not as concerned about keeping their relationship private.”