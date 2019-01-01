Iggy Azalea criticised for sharing Game of Thrones spoiler

Iggy Azalea has caused a stir on social media by sharing a spoiler from a recent episode of Game of Thrones.

In the heart-stopping episode The Long Night, which originally aired on 28 April (19), character Arya Stark played by Maisie Williams killed antagonist The Night King.

The Fancy chart-topper is an avid fan of the hit HBO series and took to Instagram on Sunday (05May), shortly before the broadcast of episode five in the series, to share a meme from her hit Sally Walker music video which contained the huge plot spoiler.

In the clip, RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, known as Miss Vanjie, arrived at the rapper's house and enthused "Yas he's dead". Written over the graphic were the words "My reaction to Arya Stark killing the Night King".

Predicting the backlash she was bound to receive for revealing the information, the 28-year-old insisted that she didn't care that she may have ruined the show for fans.

"If you aren't 'caught up,' 'just started watchinggggg' or 'didnnnt have time to watch yet,' cry me a river cause I didn't watch on the dot for damn near a decade to not be able to talk about the episodes cause your a** is late, (sic)" the Kream star wrote in the caption to the post, and added that those complaining could "Suck a d**k".

Shortly after the post was made live, fans rushed to the comments section to share their disappointment at the Australian-born star for revealing the information.

"Iggy i luv ya gurl but i will never forgive you for this spoiler, (sic)" commented one use, while another wrote, "literally no one stans a spoiler b**ch".

Game of Thrones will come to an end with an 80 minute finale expected to air on 19 May.