Tye Sheridan wrote James Marsden a note when he took over as X-Men's Cyclops

James Marsden has proved there were never any hard feelings when he handed over his Cyclops role to Tye Sheridan.

Tye, 22, took over the X-Men character in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse, after James had previously played the mutant from 2000, in X-Men, right up until 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Talking to Variety about the handover, 45-year-old James revealed he can't wait to see what's in store for Cyclops in new chapter X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

"(Tye) wrote me a handwritten letter when he took over the role," he smiled. "A lovely young man. They're giving (the storyline) the justice it deserves."

Tye's other big film credits include Ready Player One and an appearance in Deadpool 2.

Talking more about Dark Phoenix, which stars 23-year-old Sophie Turner as Jean Grey / Phoenix, a role first portrayed by Famke Janssen, the actor said he thought the Game of Thrones star was a good choice.

"I obviously (I) know the Dark Phoenix story - the saga was close to me because my character is closest with Jean," the Westworld star mused. "It's cool to see a Sophie Turner up there kicking a*s as the young version of Jean."

Famke, 54, previously explained that it wasn't her decision to walk away from the role, and hinted it was down to her age.

"I didn't give up, they gave up on me. There's a big difference," she told Us Weekly. "It was their (producers') decision, you know? It's like what happens in life. You get, well not to me thankfully. But people, just like men trade women in for a younger model version. It's like that."

Dark Phoenix hits cinemas in June, with X-Men regulars Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, James McAvoy, and Michael Fassbender all returning to the franchise.