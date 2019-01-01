NEWS Kim Kardashian helped negotiate the release of 17 prisoners Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian and her legal team has reportedly helped negotiate the release of 17 prisoners over the past 90 days.



The reality star, who is currently studying to be a lawyer, had recently played an instrumental role in securing the freedom of low level drug offenders Jeffrey Stringer and Alice Marie Johnson, 62, both of whom were serving life sentences.



While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has spoken publicly about both success stories, the 38-year-old has been far more prolific and successfully negotiated the release of a further 17 inmates who were serving time for similar offences, according to TMZ.com.



The move is part of the 90 Days of Freedom campaign launched by Kim's lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, in partnership with lawyer MiAngel Cody of The Decarceration Collective, and aims to put the First Step Act - which Kim encouraged U.S. President Donald Trump to pass - to work for prisoners who received disproportionate sentences.

Kim is funding the lawyers' work on the bill, which reduces mandatory minimum sentences and expands on "good time credits" for well-behaved prisoners looking for shorter sentences, while her team handle the legal proceedings.

According to the publication, the KKW Beauty mogul has no plans to slow down her endeavours and is working on several more cases.



In an interview with U.S. Vogue last month (Apr19), the beauty revealed she has begun a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar exam in 2022.



Speaking to the publication, Kim explained that her role in passing the First Step Act encouraged her to follow her lifelong ambition.



“That was really a turning point for me," she reflected. "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”