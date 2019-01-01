George Clooney's babies are already pranksters

George Clooney's 23-month-old twins have inherited the actor's dirty sense of humour by playing poop jokes on their parents.

The Ocean's Eleven star and his wife, human rights attorney Amal, share son Alexander and daughter Ella and before they've even turned two, they have started to joke around in the same manner as their famous dad, who is known for his love of pranks.

"They're not terrible twos," George shared on U.S. breakfast show Today. "They're good kids. They're happy kids.

"They laugh a lot. They do pranks already - put peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo poo on their shoes and stuff, and they think that's funny."

The poop prank is one straight from their dad's playbook - he recently revealed he pulled off a similar trick on their Italian housekeeper last year (18) by pretending to taste the contents of young Alexander's diaper.

Recalling the funny incident on Good Morning Britain in March (19), George said, "I went and I got a nappy and I put Nutella in it and I threw it in the trash can, and then I came in like an hour later, there was an Italian housekeeper in this place we were staying in and I said, 'Amal wants to know if Alexander went poo poo or pee pee?'"

"She was like, 'What?'," he continued. "I open up the trash can, I pull out the nappy with the Nutella and I opened it up and I sniffed it and I tasted it, and she screamed and ran out of the room!"

Meanwhile, the 58 year old reveals the "fun and smart" tots are following their mother in the intelligence department, because they can recite the alphabet in more than one language.

"I mean, they already can... do all their ABCs in Italian and in English, and I can't do that in English!" he quipped.

George also cooed about Amal and how she juggles her groundbreaking work in the human rights field with her responsibilities as a wife and mother.

"She's doing all that (taking on big human rights cases), and she's also an incredible mum, like, an incredible mum - and a pretty great wife too," he smiled. "So I feel like I hit the jackpot."

The couple wed in 2014.