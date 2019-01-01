Kim Kardashian documenting criminal justice reform work for new show

Kim Kardashian is set to front a new TV documentary detailing her work towards criminal justice reform.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has turned the legal issue into a personal mission in the past year, playing an instrumental role in securing the freedom of low level drug offenders Jeffrey Stringer and Alice Marie Johnson, who had both been serving life sentences behind bars following decades-old convictions.

Now Kanye West's wife, who is studying to become a lawyer, has scored her own deal with U.S. network bosses at Oxygen Media to executive produce Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project.

In a press release, Oxygen officials state: "In this compelling 2-hour documentary, Oxygen will capture Kardashian's efforts to secure freedom for Americans who she believes have been wronged by the justice system.

"Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project is an exclusive, never before seen look inside her mission to tackle one of America's most controversial subjects."

The news of the TV documentary emerges hours after it was revealed that Kim had quietly helped to negotiate the release of a further 17 inmates who were serving time for minor drug offences, in cases similar to those of Stringer and Johnson.

The mother-of-three's activism was part of the 90 Days of Freedom campaign launched by her legal representative, Brittany K. Barnett, in partnership with lawyer MiAngel Cody of The Decarceration Collective, to promote the First Step Act, which reduces mandatory minimum sentences and expands on "good time credits" for well-behaved prisoners looking to shorten their sentences.

Kim, who had previously encouraged U.S. President Donald Trump to pass the bill, is said to be funding the lawyers' work on the project.