Colin Firth to lead World War Two espionage drama Operation Mincemeat

Oscar winner Colin Firth is putting his spy hat on again to play a British intelligence mastermind in John Madden's new film Operation Mincemeat.

The World War Two drama, based on Ben Macintyre’s book, will be among the hot ticket items at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Announcing the casting news on Tuesday (07May19), Shakespeare in Love director Madden said, "In the context of WW2 narratives, the story of Operation Mincemeat is unique - a bizarre and seductive cinematic blend of high-level espionage and ingenious fiction, where the stakes could hardly be higher.

"Michelle Ashford’s script fuses multiple strands and moods: tense, romantic, thrilling, unexpectedly funny, and endlessly surprising. It tells a richly human story of the soldiers we seldom see, who fight a different kind of war in shadows and deception, haunted by the knowledge that certainty and guarantee of success are nowhere to be found."

Firth is currently shooting another war movie with Sam Mendes - 1917 is set amid the backdrop of World War One and also features Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, and Mark Strong.

The King's Speech star also recently completed work on the latest adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett's beloved children's book The Secret Garden. He portrays the character Lord Archibald Craven.

Operation Mincemeat is not the first time Firth has been attached to a World War Two project, having played a former Japanese prisoner of war in The Railway Man, and he previously played spy Bill Hayden in 2011's Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. Colin also played a top secret agent in the Kingsman movies.