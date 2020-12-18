Disney bosses committed to three more Star Wars films

Disney bosses are planning another three-film dip into George Lucas' Star Wars universe.

Studio officials have just released information about their future blockbusters and the slate includes another Star Wars trilogy, which will follow J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker. The latest Star Wars film, set for release later this year (19), wraps up the third trilogy of the franchise, which began in 1977 with A New Hope.

The new Star Wars films, which will be spread out over several years and conclude in 2026, remain untitled and there have been no details released about plot and characters.

Abrams revealed his upcoming Star Wars film, which will hit cinemas on 20 December, will be titled The Rise of Skywalker at a fan convention in Chicago, Illinois last month (Apr19).

Meanwhile, the release of the new Fox-Disney slate will dishearten Avatar fans as James Cameron's much-anticipated sequel to his 2009 movie has been pushed back a year and will now open in cinemas in December, 2021.

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story adaptation will debut on 18 December, 2020, while Brad Pitt's Ad Astra and Kenneth Branagh's Artemis Fowl now have set launch dates after both being pushed back.

Ad Astra, in which Pitt plays an astronaut searching for his missing father, will now open on 20 September (19) and Disney's adaptation of Eoin Colfer's novel Artemis Fowl will debut on 29 May, 2020.

There are also set dates for Ford V. Ferrari (15Nov19) and Disney's Maleficent sequel, Mistress of Evil (Halloween week, 2019).