George Clooney jokes royal baby is 'stealing his thunder' by sharing his birthday

George Clooney has joked that the royal baby is "stealing his thunder" after he was born on his birthday.

The actor turned 58 on Monday (06May19), the same day it was announced that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, had welcomed a son - their first child together.

Speaking to reporters from Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his Hulu documentary Catch-22 the following day, George laughed that he was "irritated" by the timing of the tot's arrival.

"It was a little irritating, because that kid really is stealing my thunder!" the actor joked. "This was my day! I was sharing it already with Orson Welles and Sigmund Freud!"

The Argo star, who is good friends with the couple and attended the pair's wedding last year alongside wife Amal Clooney, 41, went on to share that he's thrilled about the news.

"I'm very happy," he enthused. "They're a lovely couple, so it's very exciting."

Earlier in the evening, the From Dusk till Dawn star, whose twins with wife Amal Clooney turn two next month, dismissed rumours that he was being lined up to be the baby's godfather during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"That would be a bad idea," the star insisted. "I shouldn't be the godfather. I'm a father of twins and I can barely do that! I should not be anyone's godfather!"

According to the Duke and Duchess' @SussexRoyal Instagram page, the couple welcomed the child in the early hours of Monday morning, with the boy weighing 7lbs. 3oz. They are set to give a first glimpse of the new arrival to the world's press during a photocall on Wednesday.