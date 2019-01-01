Anne Hathaway plans to keep son away from social media

Anne Hathaway is keeping her three-year-old son away from computers and mobile devices for as long as possible to ensure he learns the value of life without social media.

The actress and her husband Adam Shulman, 38, became parents to Jonathan in 2016 and she has fully embraced becoming a mother - including worrying about her son's wellbeing.

In addition to regular dangers, the Les Miserables star worries about him growing up in a world where kids are constantly online - and wants him to learn about the world before he's left to his own devices on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

"Ultimately I am going to have very little control over how much my child engages with social media," she tells Britain's Daily Express newspaper. "But what I can do - and it does begin right now - is to make sure that he also has a sense of calm in the real world so that being away from his computer and his phone won't give a sense of anxiety when he is older, to teach him the pleasure of being bored occasionally, and how to figure out ways to get himself un-bored. I think that's a lesson we all need to learn."

The star stepped away from social media herself in 2017, and now uses online platforms rarely - having felt regret after sharing a picture of the back of Jonathan's head. She says that she now regards social media as something that could be dangerous to her son.

"When he started to walk, I learned that I couldn't leave a knife at the edge of the counter, I had to put it out of his reach until he understood there was a dangerous element to it," the 36-year-old explains. "I feel the same way about social media. (Archbishop) Desmond Tutu once said about religion, 'I think it's like a knife - it's very good when you use it to cut a slice of bread for someone who is hungry, it's very bad when you use it to kill somebody'."