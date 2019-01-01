Bebe Rexha laughs off Kris Jenner Met Gala comparisons

Bebe Rexha has given Kris Jenner's Met Gala outfit her stamp of approval after fans compared the momager to her.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hit the red carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night (06May19) in a navy blue Tommy Hilfiger jumpsuit and winged tulle tiered jacket and changed up her look with a platinum blonde bob, prompting many of Bebe's fans to joke that Kris looked like the Meant to Be singer.

The 29-year-old joined in the fun by retweeting posts from her fans who shared pictures of Kris at the Met Gala and jokingly praised Bebe for her look. One user added a picture of the momager and wrote in the caption, "bebe you looked STUNNING" and the singer responded with, "Omg (Oh my God) thank you!!! (praying emoji)."

After many retweeting many similar messages, the Last Hurrah star ensured her fans knew she considered the comparisons a compliment.

"Bet you didn’t know I could be in two places at once. I was in Nashville last night recording my next album and in New York at the Met Gala at the same time," she tweeted. "In all seriousness, kris Jenner is a bad a*s women who created an empire. It’s a compliment. Love you guys."

While in Nashville, Bebe took time out of her recording schedule to attend the Music Biz Awards & Hall of Fame Dinner, during which she received a Breakthrough Artist Award alongside country star Kane Brown.

Other winners included English musician Peter Frampton, who was honoured with the Chairman's Award for Sustained Creative Achievement, and singer-songwriter Darius Rucker, who was presented with the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award. Late record producer George Martin, who was known for his work with the Beatles, was posthumously inducted into the Music Business Hall of Fame by his son Giles Martin.