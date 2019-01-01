Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduce baby son

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed off their newborn son for the first time on Wednesday (08May19).

British royals Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, the first half-American, biracial royal baby, in the early hours of Monday morning, and after two days enjoying their new arrival in private, the couple introduced their son, who was wrapped in white blanket and wearing a white hat, to the world at a photocall at St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle in England on Wednesday.

The couple spoke to the press about being new parents but stopped short of revealing the newborn's name.

Meghan said being a mother has been "magic", "pretty amazing" and "the dream", and added, "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy". She said the boy had a "sweet temperament" and was "really calm".

Harry marvelled over the baby's ever-changing looks and gushed that they were "thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy."

After the photocall, the couple took the child to meet its grandparents - Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh - for the first time.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, gave birth to her son, who weighed 7lbs. 3oz, at 05:26am on Monday morning with Harry by her side, and the news was announced on Monday afternoon via the couple's Instagram page, royal officials, and the traditional notice outside Buckingham Palace.

Harry also announced the news to the press outside their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, saying, "I am very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever imagine.

"I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I'm just over the moon."

It was originally thought Meghan had given birth at home, but it has since been reported that the plan was scrapped and she was rushed to Portland Hospital in London late on Sunday.

Harry isn't taking much time off to enjoy the new arrival - he is still set to travel to The Hague in the Netherlands on Thursday to attend a dedication ceremony for the 2020 Invictus Games, which will take place in the European country.

Harry and former Suits actress Meghan announced they were expecting in October (18), five months after they wed in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, England.