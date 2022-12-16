Gambit movie pulled from release schedule

Disney executives have seemingly shelved the Gambit movie, after failing to mention the title in the latest Disney-Fox release schedule.

Bosses from the two studios, which merged earlier this year after Disney acquired Fox, announced the upcoming theatrical releases for the next few years on Tuesday.

While fans were excited at getting Star Wars, Avatar and Marvel updates, one film was noticeably absent from the announcement - Gambit.

Channing Tatum has been attached to play the Marvel Comics character since 2014, and over the years has frequently spoken about the film. However, a director has been harder to find, with Rupert Wyatt, Doug Liman, and Gore Verbinski all drafted in to take the helm, before departing the project.

The character has so far only made one appearance in the X-Men universe, popping up in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, though it was Taylor Kitsch, not Channing, playing the part.

It was last slated for release in March 2020, but Gambit's future was thrown into turmoil during Disney the Fox merger.

In the wake of the deal being completed, Gambit producer Simon Kinberg, the director behind upcoming X-Men instalment Dark Phoenix, shared his hope that the film would still be going ahead.

"I love the idea of Channing playing Gambit," he said in March. "I think we have a great script for it and I think it's a role he was born to play. It's a character I grew up loving and I know the fans love. So I suspect, I hope it will happen."

Among the movies that got a release date are three as-yet-untitled Star Wars films, which will hit cinemas on 16 December 2022; 20 December 2024; and 18 December 2026, and the long-awaited Avatar follow-ups, the first of which arrives later than expected on 17 December 2021. The James Cameron-directed features will then drop over the holiday period every other year until 2027.