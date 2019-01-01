Kate Winslet and Mackenzie Foy to star in Black Beauty reboot

Kate Winslet and Mackenzie Foy have signed on to lead the cast of a Black Beauty reboot.

Filmmaker Ashley Avis, who directed 2018 romantic drama Adolescence, will take charge of the project, based on the classic children's novel by English author Anna Sewell.

Avis is also adapting the story for the big screen, and according to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, she is planning to make the titular character a wild mustang captured on the Wyoming Plains, instead of a carriage horse working in London, as Black Beauty was in the original 1877 book.

Twilight star Foy has been cast as a teenage girl who forms a close bond with the horse, with Winslet providing the voice of Black Beauty.

Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer are producing, and Martin Moszkowicz is to serve as executive producer, with the new film expected to be presented to potential buyers at the Cannes Film Festival in France next week.

Black Beauty has been translated into a film on numerous occasions over the years, with Sean Bean and David Thewlis starring in the most recent adaptation in 1994, in which Alan Cumming narrated.

Winslet was most recently seen onscreen in 2017 movies Wonder Wheel and The Mountain Between Us, and currently has a string of gigs lined up, including the part of real-life palaeontologist Mary Anning in drama Ammonite. She is also in the post-production stages of Avatar 2, where she plays Ronal.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Foy starred as Clara in Disney's 2018 production of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.