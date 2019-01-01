Johnny Depp uncovers fresh evidence against Amber Heard abuse claims

Johnny Depp has called into question allegations made against him by ex-wife Amber Heard's friend iO Tillett Wright on the night the actress claims she was abused.

Earlier this year (19), the Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed a $50 million (£38 million) defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman star, who was married to Depp for 15 months before she filed for divorce in May 2016, after she alleged she was as a domestic violence victim in a piece for The Washington Post.

According to editors at The Blast, the star plans to file evidence he believes shows discrepancies in the emergency call the TV personality placed to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on 21 May (16) on Heard's behalf.

The actress had previously testified she was on the phone with Wright when Depp began a physical attack and, in his own declaration, Wright recalled the Zombieland star yelled "call 911" and he did so to "save Amber’s life”.

In new evidence, however, the Edward Scissorhands actor's legal team claim he can be seen leaving the residential building he shared with Heard in Los Angeles at around 8:30pm, while call records from the LAPD show that the complaint wasn't filed until 10:00pm.

Depp's team will, therefore, question the delay between his leaving the property and filing of the report and dispute her previous claim that she made the decision to file the complaint in a “split second”.

While the Justice League star is reportedly pushing for Depp's case to be dismissed, his team assured the publication that they plan to file a “roadmap” of fresh evidence later this month (May).