Anne Hathaway suffers wardrobe malfunction ahead of TV show taping

Anne Hathaway was forced to make a quick outfit change after her trousers split in the car before a TV show taping on Tuesday (07May19).

The Les Miserables actress awkwardly posed for photographers with her legs slightly crossed in a grey business-style trouser suit outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert studio in New York, and when she sat down for the interview wearing a shimmering silver satin pantsuit, she revealed that she was forced to make a change after her trousers split in the car.

"If you guys want to, Google the pictures of me outside. Now you might notice I'm standing like this," she said, mimicking her odd pose. "And the reason I'm standing like that is because I looked down in the car, and my pants had split."

Revealing the trousers split completely around her crotch, the 36-year-old explained that she called her assistant and asked her to grab her satin outfit, which she recently wore on the front cover of Shape magazine, from her nearby home.

"I had this in my closet and I called my assistant and I'm like, 'Can you get to the Stephen Colbert show in about 10 minutes with that suit?' And she ran it down, because I don't live too far, and your amazing team steamed it out for me, and thankfully the accessories work, so... never panic!" she joked, before replicating the awkward way in which she had to slide out of the car and walk into the studio in front of photographers.

This isn't Anne's first wardrobe malfunction, however, as she recalled how she had a last-minute split while wearing a red Calvin Klein number on the way to the 2014 Met Gala.

"I was about a block away from the Met, and I was like, 'Wow, this is amazing'... And I sneezed and my dress split," she said, adding that she offered to walk the red carpet with her arm down to hold the split in place, but designer Francisco Costa insisted they fix it, so they went to a hotel and she got sewed in by a seamstress and just made it to the event in time.