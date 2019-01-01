Lindsay Lohan criticises Zendaya's Cinderella Met Gala gown

Lindsay Lohan is slamming Zendaya's Cinderella-inspired Met Gala look.

The star was less than impressed with the singer-turned-actress's Tommy Hilfiger ballgown, noting Claire Danes wore a similar style to the annual fashion event three years ago.

The 32 year old gave the SpiderMan: Homecoming star a big thumbs down on the dress via Instagram on Monday (06May19), commenting on an image of Zendaya shared on the Disney Lifestylers account on the social media site.

"Claire Danes did that with @ZacPosen already." Lohan wrote.

The Mean Girls cast member then addressed Danes directly, complimenting the Homeland actress and appearing to throw shade at Hilfiger ambassador Zendaya.

"@ClaireDanes, you wore this dress so beautifully," she added. "I don't know why someone thinks that they can be more chic. Ever."

The dresses Zendaya and Danes wore featured a built in light source that made for a stunning glow on the red carpet.

Lohan, who has not attended fashion's biggest night since 2007, followed up her comment on Tuesday (07May19) by sharing a side by side photo of herself with her flaming red hair flowing and Ariel from the Little Mermaid.

"Who knew that the #metgala would become a @marvel moment!" she posted on the social media platform. Though Ariel is not a Marvel character, many fans pointed out it may have been another insult directed at the 22 year old. Zendaya portrays Mary Jane in Marvel's SpiderMan franchise and is rumoured to be up for the role of Ariel in a live-action adaptation of the classic Disney dale.