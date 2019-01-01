NEWS Busy Philipps breaks down as she blasts Georgia's new abortion law Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Busy Philipps fought back tears as she slammed Georgia's new abortion law on Tuesday (07May19) by recalling the trauma she suffered dealing with her own teenage pregnancy.



The star was among the women's rights activists left horrified by the restrictive legislation, known as the "fetal heartbeat bill," which was signed by Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday.



The law bans the termination of pregnancies once a heartbeat can be detected, which usually occurs at around five or six weeks of gestation - before many women even discover they are expecting.



Busy took Georgia lawmakers to task on Tuesday night's episode of her late night talk show Busy Tonight, as she blasted politicians for trying to control people's bodies, insisting it will only put desperate women at more risk as they seek alternative methods of termination.



"No bill that criminalises abortion will stop anyone from making this incredibly personal choice, but these laws will put more women at risk," the 39 year old argued. "Every woman deserves compassion and care, not judgement and interference when it comes to their own bodies."



The mother-of-two then addressed her own personal experience with abortion, which she had previously shared in her 2018 memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little, as she encouraged others to speak out and tell their stories.



"I had an abortion when I was 15 years old," an emotional Busy said. "And I'm telling you this because I'm genuinely really scared for women and girls all over the country. And I think that we all need to be talking more and sharing our stories more."



"Is it kind of jarring?" she continued. "Yes... but guess what? That's what being a f**king woman is - having a regular Tuesday, then being suddenly reminded that people are trying to police your body and then you just have to go back to work."



Georgia's new abortion law will go into effect in January (20).