Anna Paquin studied beekeeping for new role

Anna Paquin conquered her fear of bees for her new movie by actually studying the stingers close-up.

The actress plays a bee-keeper in new period film Tell It to the Bees and when she learned director Annabel Jankel was planning to use the real thing instead of computerised bees, she realised she would have to face her fears.

"I got to learn how to work the beehives," she tells WENN. "That was intimidating and scary and also exhilarating. In the film you do see my character doing a lot of real live working of and tending to the beehives. We did shoot that, for real, with live bees and with me doing all of it. That was skills I did not previously have that I had to learn and that was really exciting.

"I was terrified of bees but I also didn’t know a lot about them. I didn’t know under what circumstances they will or won’t attack or the hive politics. I didn’t know that they’re particular about weather. I didn’t know what conditions makes them more amenable to being checked or poked around with. Or what you’re looking for when you go into the hive and open it up.

"Ultimately, it’s about protecting the queen, because she lays the egg that will make the next queen, so if you come at the hive incorrectly they send out guard bees to come and get rid of you. If you feel like you’re being chased away, it’s because they’re coming to protect their queen.

"There’s lots of ways you work, approaching from the side as opposed to the front, how much smoke you use because it subdues them a little bit. Loads of stuff that I had no idea about. One of the amazing things about my job is that you get an opportunity to learn new skills that you never normally would have in real life."

Jankel also hired a "bee whisperer" for the film in an effort to make sure cast and crew were safe.

Peter Hopfgartner used a range of herbs and mixed scents to entice the bees to behave in the way filming demanded, even sleeping next to the hives so they would be accustomed to his presence.

Only one crew member was stung, besides the bee wrangler himself.