Anjelica Huston was confused by Russian accept tips for John Wick 3

Actress Anjelica Huston struggled to perfect her Russian accent for John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum because her scene extras would confuse her with their pronunciations.

The Witches star, who was born in California but raised in Ireland, had no idea she was going to have to adopt a new twang for her role as the director of a school for assassins until after she had signed on, so she had to rush through her training with a dialect coach.

"I've never done Russian before," she confessed on U.S. morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan. "They (producers) literally made my deal on Friday, and on Monday, I was Russian!"

However, Huston's job was made all the more complicated after a number of her movie castmates, who were native Russian speakers, tried to correct her on even the most basic of phrases just before cameras started rolling.

"There was a certain dialect (I had to perfect), but there were also a lot of extras in my scenes, and most of them Russian, so although I had a great dialect coach, before I'd go on, they'd all go, 'Dasvidaniya (goodbye).'"

Huston repeated their pronunciation of the farewell, only for the extras to insist she was doing it all wrong.

"I was completely confused!" she laughed.

Despite the accent trouble, the 67 year old had a lot of fun filming the Keanu Reeves hitman thriller, because she was already a fan of the first two installments, 2014's John Wick and its 2017 sequel, John Wick: Chapter 2.

"I love these movies!" she smiled.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, which also stars Halle Berry, hits theatres next week (begs13May19).