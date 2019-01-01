Tolkien director thrilled to land Nicholas Hoult as his lead

No one could have played Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien better than Nicholas Hoult, according to a new biopic's director.

Dome Karukoski admits he was very impressed with the way the young Brit researched the role and portrayed the writer and feels blessed that he had the chance to work with Hoult.

"The first thing that intrigued me with Nicholas is his intelligence," the filmmaker tells WENN. "He’s very smart, which you need to be to play a genius like Tolkien. The second thing is that he’s very playful, also a quality of Tolkien, who was known to dress up as a knight and go out to scare people in Oxford!

"Nick fully embodied that. He spent months preparing, even practising how to illustrate as Tolkien did while sitting in the makeup chair for X-Men.

"Finally, Nick is an actor willing to do take after take, going for something different each time. He never stops looking for what’s best for the scene."

And Dome also feels he lucked out when he cast Harry Gilby as the teenage Tolkien: "When I first saw Harry, I was struck by the fact that he’s almost as tall as Nick and he looks, and even walks, like Nick.

"He also had this sense of pure innocence that I felt captured something about Tolkien as a younger boy. I felt he brought out that playful, childlike quality that Tolkien always kept alive inside himself."