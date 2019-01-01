Halle Berry snapped up John Wick 3 role to fight 'ageism'

Halle Berry jumped at the opportunity to star in action thriller John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum to "kick ageism in the face".

The Monster's Ball star signed on to join Keanu Reeves in the movie without reading the script, because she was already "such a huge fan" of the first two films in the franchise.

Halle also knew she would get to show off her physical toughness onscreen and prove that women over 50 can fight with the best of them on camera.

"I knew what would be required of me," the 52 year old tells U.S. breakfast show Today. "I knew that it would give me a chance to sort of, kick ageism in the face for people who don't believe that someone at a certain age in life (can do action films): 'They're done, they can't do certain things...'

"I knew this would give me a great platform to show something different, so it was really important."

Proving something was only part of the reason why the new John Wick project was so thrilling for her: "(It was also about) having good fun and challenging myself in a new way, too," she shares.

Halle threw herself into months of "brutal" training to play Sofia, an assassin and close friend of Keanu's titular character, and she tackled each task with vigour.

"My body had to do things that I'd never done before," she explains. "I learned three different kinds of martial arts. It was non-stop, six months, eight hours a day: fight training, firearm training, dog training. It was just a full-on six month all-immersive experience."

Even after breaking three ribs, the Oscar winner kept pushing herself until she literally couldn't go on any more: "I had broken ribs for probably five weeks and didn't really realise it, just trying to tough it out and was like, 'Yeah, just put some CBD (cannabidiol) on it, it'll be fine!'" she smiles.

"And then I found out - one day I dropped to the ground and couldn't breathe, and... I realised I had three broken ribs. (I kept going) for a little bit, then... Chad (Stahelski, director) said, 'Now you need to sit down.' I took a little break and then I came back."

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum opens in theatres next week (begs13May19).