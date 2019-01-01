George Clooney: 'Scooter accident cost me my nine lives'

George Clooney thought his time was up when he had a nasty scooter accident last year (18).

The 58-year-old actor was on his way to the set of Catch-22 on the Italian island of Sardinia when he crashed into a car. The accident was caught on camera and obtained by editors at newspaper Corriere della Sera, with the footage showing George flying over the front of his bike and landing in the road as the car driver and bystanders rushed to help.

Speaking about the crash in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, due to air on Thursday (09May19), George explained that he was incredibly lucky to have survived the incident.

"I was on a motorcycle, scooter, but a big one," he said. "A guy turned in front of me and I hit him at about 70 miles an hour, so I got launched. I crushed his windshield with my head and then I went flying up in the air afterwards - it knocked me out of my shoes, a proper accident.

"And I actually thought that was it, you know. And if you did it 100 times, 99 times I wouldn't be around for it... I used up nine lives."

Following the crash, George and wife Amal decided that he wouldn't ride motorcycles or scooters anymore, with the actor laughing that he's "off all two wheels".

Despite the ban, host Ellen told George she'd arranged something special for him, before the doors opened and a mobility scooter with motorbike-style handlebars came in.

The vehicle even had a placard on the front bearing George's Sexiest Man Alive People magazine cover, with the Oscar-winning star laughing: "I'm actually AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) magazine's Sexiest Man Still Alive."