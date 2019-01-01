Rebel Wilson duped into buying fake diet pills

Rebel Wilson was once tricked into buying counterfeit diet supplements when she felt "vulnerable" about her weight.

The How To Be Single star recalled the incident during an interview for Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery, and confessed that she felt foolish for falling susceptible to the scam.

"I've had an experience in Beverly Hills when someone tried to sell me a pill that would apparently make me lose weight really quickly," the star shared. "Obviously I'm a super confident person (and) I'm very comfortable with who I am. So I don't know why on that day I fell for it. But I must have been very vulnerable on that particular day."

The comedic actress went on to recall that she eventually got the police involved to track down the perpetrators and return her money, and shared her regret over falling for the scam.

"I worked out it was a scam and I had to get the police involved to get my money back," the 39-year-old detailed. "But I actually felt really sad that I'd been duped by somebody who would lie to my face."

It's not the first time that the Pitch Perfect star has found herself involuntarily embroiled in an elaborate hoax, with another scammer trying to extort money by alleging the actress crashed into his Porsche.

"Some man came around to the house... pretending to be from the court with a pretend court summons," Rebel shared. "I wasn't even in the country (when they said it happened)!"