Maggie Gyllenhaal thanks Emma Thompson for motherhood inspiration

Emma Thompson helped Maggie Gyllenhaal get a grip on motherhood when she was playing a frazzled mum in the Nanny McPhee sequel.

The Secretary star admits she is always struggling to balance her wok and home life as a mum to two daughters, aged seven and 12, but that's OK - and it's all thanks to something Thompson told her years ago.

"Emma Thompson once told me that dropping the ball was part of being alive," Gyllenhaal tells news show Entertainment Tonight. "So I try to let the balls drop sometimes and see where they land, and see where I really am."

And that little titbit has really helped Maggie focus on being a great mum over the years: "I think every parent knows it’s impossible (to balance everything)," she adds. "It’s always a struggle, but that's how you learn. I'm a much more confident mother now than I was 12 years ago."

The actress is now inspiring other busy mums and she will be honoured with the PowerMom honour during Loacker’s PowerMom Facebook Live, which will also feature an intimate discussion with Maggie all about motherhood.

"To be honoured by a community of working mothers is both flattering and inspiring," she gushes.

And her work/home balance is about to be tested even further when Gyllenhaal starts work on her directorial debut.

"I'm going to direct an adaptation of Elena Ferrante's The Lost Daughter," she reveals.

Gyllenhaal also wrote the screenplay for the upcoming film.