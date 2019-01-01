Spider-Man: Far From Home ticks off big co-star dream for Tom Holland

Working with Jake Gyllenhaal on Spider-Man: Far From Home was a bucket list dream come true for leading man Tom Holland.

The Brit has been trying to land Gyllenhaal as a co-star for years, so when he discovered the Oscar-nominated Brokeback Mountain actor had been cast as supervillain Quentin Beck/Mysterio in the new Marvel blockbuster, he couldn't contain his excitement.

"Every year I have a phone call with my agents where I talk about the five actors I want to work with and the five directors I want to work with, and he (Gyllenhaal) is always on the list," Tom shared. "So the fact that I get to work with him on this is pretty special."

Spider-Man: Far From Home features a twist on the traditional Mysterio storyline, because in this movie, the comic book baddie is not so evil, and actually works with Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, to save the world.

Describing their characters' dynamic as "very much big brother, little brother," Tom said, "It's interesting, because when you hear the word 'Mysterio' as a Spider-Man fan, you immediately think 'villain.' That's not the case in our film. He's sort of a new addition to this world of heroes, he's sort of my teammate throughout the movie."

Having Jake portray Spider-Man's mission partner also proved to be useful as they filmed action scenes against green screens, reports Slash Film.

"It's funny because Jake is such a great guy and we get on really well, and it's been fun sort of fighting these crazy monsters with him," Tom continued. "Imagining stuff is quite difficult when you're doing it on your own, but when you're doing it with someone else, it's a lot easier."

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theatres in July (19).