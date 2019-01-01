Jared Harris was on high alert throughout Chernobyl mini-series

Actor Jared Harris didn't have to did too deep to imagine the horror of the Chernobyl disaster for his new mini-series - he and his castmates were filming at a decommissioned nuclear power plant in Lithuania.

The Mad Men star was on high alert at all times and forbidden to go inside the building, which was an exact replica of the Chernobyl power plant.

"The Soviets built 23 of them around the whole empire," Jared said during a recent SAG Conversations panel event, "They all have the same design flaw in them and when Lithuania joined the EU (European Union) they said, 'Yeah you can join but you have to decommission that plant'.

"They were still decommissioning it at the time that we were there. They would say, 'Yeah it's all safe. There's no nuclear fuel here', but I remember one day we weren't allowed to film there until four in the afternoon, because that was the day they took the fuel out!

"We were under armed guard with machine guns the entire time we were shooting there. It was very serious. We never got inside of the building."

And the tension on the set didn't left up when filming moved to Kiev in the Ukraine, which doubled as Moscow in the film, revealing the cast and crew were given strict instructions not to drink or eat certain items when they were not on set.

"When we were there we were told, 'Don't drink the milk, don't eat mushrooms'," he explained. "Everybody in the Ukraine between the ages of 18 and 40 were walking around in military fatigues. So that was pretty alarming and brought a sense of reality pretty quickly."

In the mini-series, Harris plays Valery Legasov, a top chemist and member of the Academy of Sciences of the USSR, who led the team that investigated the Chernobyl disaster in 1986. He died in 1988.