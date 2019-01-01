Kim Kardashian's surrogate in labour

Kim Kardashian's surrogate has gone into labour.

The reality TV star was scheduled to surprise her mum Kris Jenner on the Mother's Day edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which taped on Thursday (09May19), but sister Kourtney had to take her place as Kim dashed to the hospital.

Kourtney walked on to the talk show set with six of Jenner's grandchildren, and dropped the bombshell.

"So, my mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labour, so she’s at the hospital," the 40 year old said.

Stunned Jenner responded, "What! What are we doing here?"

DeGeneres then explained that Kim was booked to make a surprise appearance on the show, but couldn’t make it.

Kourtney then urged the studio audience full of expectant mums to keep the news a secret, but Ellen blabbed on Thursday evening, tweeting footage from the show and writing: "I surprised @KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more. Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest! @kourtneykardash."

Kim, who staged a chill-out baby shower featuring meditation stations and cannabis oil lotions and potions last month (27Apr19), is expecting a baby boy - a brother for her three kids North, Saint, and one-year-old Chicago, who was also born via surrogate.

As part of the baby shower festivities last month, guests tried to guess the unborn baby's name, and many attendees suggested the tot will be handed a religious moniker now his dad, Kanye West, is hosting his own Sunday church services.

DeGeneres' Mother's Day show airs on Friday.