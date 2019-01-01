Zendaya: 'I'm no activist'

Zendaya disagrees with people describing her as an activist.

The 22-year-old actress has made a name for herself both on and off the screen in recent years, earning praise for her philanthropic pursuits. And while Zendaya never makes a secret of her political beliefs, and often uses her platform to influence her fans, she wouldn't agree with designer Tommy Hilfiger's description of her as an "activist".

"It's nice, but I'm not," she told Vogue magazine of the label. "What I'd really like is to reach out to my peers in the Bay Area. Like, there are kids I was in elementary school with, who are out there doing the work. Organising. Maybe they can help me figure out what to do.

"I mean, obviously, I've got a platform, but I also know, don't just post whatever. You've got to listen to people. Talking is important. But walking the talk is important, too."

Zendaya also spoke about her hopes for the future in terms of her acting career. She can soon be seen in HBO series Euphoria, as well as reprising her role as Michelle Jones in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but there's another part she's keen on taking on.

"I definitely want more work by young black artists, and I wouldn't mind playing Angela Davis in a movie one day," she smiled.

Davis is an American political activist, academic and author, who worked with the Communist Party USA and was involved in the Black Panther Party during the Civil Rights Movement.

As for whose career she looks up to, the former Disney star cited Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, as her top pick.

"I can tell you, one celebrity whose career I think is interesting is Donald Glover. He's given himself permission to do... whatever. And whatever he does - he goes deep, you know?" she mused.