Amy Schumer's ex wishes her 'nothing but love' after birth of first child

Amy Schumer's ex-boyfriend Ben Hanisch is "really happy" for the comedienne following the birth of her first child.

Ben, who dated Amy for 18 months before they split amicably in May 2017, told America's Life & Style magazine that the I Feel Pretty star will be "a great mother" following the arrival of her first child with husband Chris Fischer on Sunday (05May19).

"I'm really happy for them!" he smiled. "I think Amy will be a great mother, and although I don't know Chris, I'm sure he's a great guy. I wish them the best, nothing but love."

Following the birth, Amy took to Instagram to reveal she and Chris had chosen the name Gene Attell Fischer for their firstborn.

It's thought that Gene's middle name is a tribute to Amy's comedian pal Dave Attell, who invited her to perform with him during his show at Caroline's in New York in January.

Amy previously announced Gene's birth by sharing a snap of Chris kissing her on the forehead as she held the baby in the delivery room, and referenced the fact he was born just hours before Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie as she wrote: "Our royal baby was born."