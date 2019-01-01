Liam Neeson to star in upcoming action flick The Minuteman

Liam Neeson has landed his latest hardman role three months after sparking a racism row over a controversial vigilante confession.

In February, Neeson faced a backlash after admitting he once roamed the streets looking for a black person to attack in reaction to the alleged rape of a friend.

He made the confession during the promotion of revenge flick Cold Pursuit, and swiftly pulled out of various premiere and talk show appearances in the wake of the outrage.

However, after apologising on numerous occasions, Liam is now heading back to the spotlight after being cast in new action thriller The Minuteman.

Set to be directed by frequent Clint Eastwood collaborator Robert Lorenz, The Minuteman follows a retired Vietnam veteran who finds himself responsible for the life of a young boy who is being hunted by a cartel.

It marks Lorenz’s second film as a director, following on from 2012’s Trouble with the Curve, with the Oscar nominated producer co-writing the script with Chris Charles and Danny Kravitz

Tai Duncan and Mark Williams will produce with Warren Goz and Eric Gold, while James Masciello will executive produce with Nicolas Chartier and Jonathan Deckter.

“Fans love to see Liam play the highly skilled protector, a role he does better than anyone else as seen in the Taken film series, and Robert has helped bring some of the most celebrated films about an everyman’s journey to becoming a hero to the big screen,” said Deckter, according to Deadline. “This powerful combination gives The Minuteman a critical edge in the international marketplace. We’re thrilled to partner with Zero Gravity’s Tai and Mark and Sculptor’s Warren and Eric to share this visceral story with audiences around the world.”