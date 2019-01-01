Nathalie Emmanuel: 'Game of Thrones exit felt like a punch in the gut'

Nathalie Emmanuel's exit from Game of Thrones "felt like a punch in the gut" because she believed her character's journey was "cut so short".

The British actress' character Missandei was executed by the villainous Cersei Lannister after being captured at sea in the latest episode, The Last of the Starks, which aired on Sunday (05May19). In an interview with the Making Game of Thrones blog, Nathalie admitted she was "devastated" when she read about her character's fate.

"Once I read she was captured in the battle, I knew she was going to be a casualty. A part of me felt like her journey had been cut so short," she said. "We meet Missandei as an enslaved person in chains, and then she dies in chains. I really felt the weight and tragedy of that and what that meant - not just in the show, but in the world.

"It felt like a punch in the gut. I knew it would be the same for people who supported Missandei and connected with her story. I was devastated that that is what happened to her, but was happy with how strong and brave she was right up until the very end."

The 30-year-old said the response following her exit made her realise how important her role was in terms of representation.

"I was like: 'Wow people love her,' which made me miss her even more," she continued. "I came up in this industry and didn't think that I could ever be that representation for someone, somewhere; it makes me want to weep... It's just one of those life changing roles; I will probably never have this experience again."

After her character's death aired, Nathalie penned an emotional farewell on Instagram, giving special shout outs to Emilia Clarke, who played Missandei's close friend Daenerys Targaryen, and Jacob Anderson, who played her onscreen love interest Grey Worm.