Octavia Spencer: 'Black people always die in the first 15 minutes of a movie'

Octavia Spencer only agreed to star in the upcoming horror flick Ma when she was assured her character wouldn't be immediately killed off.

The actress opened up about being cast in the Tate Taylor directed movie during an appearance on Friday's episode (10May19) of The Graham Norton Show, and admitted she'd have turned down the gig if it followed the Hollywood trope of black characters dying early in horror movies.

“When a friend asked me to do it I was like, ‘Stop. Black people always die in the first 15 minutes of a movie’," the 46-year-old shared. "They were like, ‘You’re not going to die, and not only do you not die, you get to kill everybody!’”

The star also admitted she particularly enjoyed playing a more sinister character, and confessed she had to tone down her antics as she began to spook out people on set.

“I love scary and intense, so it’s refreshing to do something different," she enthused. “It was enjoyable until I was in a situation where I had to scare people and I had to check in with my screen partner when we were doing all this violent stuff and a couple of times people got a little freaked out.

"So, I was having fun at first and then I thought, ‘We’ve got to calm down’,” the The Help star reflected.

Ma will debut in cinemas later this month (May19).