Baby number four for Kim Kardashian is 'perfect'

Kim Kardashian is a new mum.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had to skip a taped appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (09May19) when her surrogate went into labour, and now she's a mother of four.

"He’s here and he’s perfect...!" the reality star, 38, tweeted on Friday. "He’s also (baby daughter) Chicago’s twin lol (laugh out loud) I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."

Sister Kourtney Kardashian had to step in and replace Kim on the TV show, revealing the mum-to-be had to cancel and race to the hospital.

Surprising the siblings' mother Kris Jenner on the show, Kourtney said, "My mom doesn’t even know this but Kim’s surrogate went into labour, so she’s at the hospital."

Kris responded, "What are we doing sitting here? C’mon Ellen, let’s go!"

The big reveal will air on Friday's Mother's Day-themed episode.

Kim and her rapper husband Kanye West revealed they were expecting another baby boy back in January (19) and the reality TV star hosted a chill-out baby shower at the end of last month, featuring meditation stations and cannabis oil-infused lotions and potions.

The new arrival is a baby brother for Kim and Kanye's kids North, five, Saint, three, and baby Chicago, who was also born via a gestational carrier at the beginning of 2018.

The parents have yet to reveal the name of their newborn.